Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the successful actors in Bollywood. He is well known for his portrayals of ordinary men often battling social norms. The actor made his debut in the film Vicky Donor wherein he played the role of Vicky Arora, a sperm donor.

Ayushmann’s performance in the film was appreciated by the audience and he also won an award for Best Male Debut. The Article 15 actor has a real-life connection with his debut movie, Vicky Donor. Scroll down to know more.

Well before the 2012 film, where Ayushmann Khurrana donated sperm to help childless couples, he also did a task in the reality show MTV Roadies where he had to actually donate sperm in Allahabad. Back in the day, the rules of reality Tv shows were a bit different- almost everything was allowed.

Watch how the actor was seen catching a sperm collection bottle thrown at him by an equally young Rannvijay Singha.

Interestingly, Shoojit Sircar who helmed the film Vicky Donor also wanted a Punjabi guy who could connect well with television audiences and Ayushmann Khurrana fit the bill. The Bala actor also spoke about it back in 2012. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “I am India’s most wanted Sperm Donor (laughs). I won MTV Roadies season 2 in 2004. But while I was in it, there was a task given to us. It was sperm donation in Allahabad and I donated sperm back then in real life. Honestly, I’ve auditioned in real life (laughs). The movie is youth-centric and funny. My director Shoojit Sircar wanted a Punjabi guy who could connect well with the television audiences too. That’s how I became a sperm donor on the big screen. It’s a good chance for a newcomer like me and I always believe that such films are performance-oriented.

On the work front, the Bala actor will collaborate with the Badhaai Ho (2018) production team for the comedy film, Doctor G. The film is reported to be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap and is expected to be released in 2021. However, no dates have been confirmed so far.

Ayushmann Khurrana will also pair up with Vani Kapoor for his upcoming romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film is produced by T-Series in collaboration with Guy In The Sky Pictures.

