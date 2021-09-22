Advertisement

When it comes to naming some power-packed performers in Bollywood, the list is incomplete with names like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the late Irrfan Khan. While the two won us over in several films, it was a treat to see them share screen space in Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox.

The film, which tells the story of two people connecting with each other after a case of mistaken identity, turns 8 recently and Nawaz has some fond things to say. Siddiqui revealed that he had many fond memories of working with Irrfan on the 2013 film. He even refuted reports that he and the late actor didn’t get along well. Read on to know all he said.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Nawazudin Siddiqui debunked reports of being at loggerheads’ with Irrfan during the filming of The Lunchbox. While sharing that he had many fond memories of working with Irrfan on The Lunchbox, Nawazuddin said, “Irrfan Bhai was like my older brother and I have several precious memories of working with him, even before The Lunchbox happened.”

Further talking about Irrfan Khan, Nawazudin Siddiqui added, “When the casting for Slumdog Millionaire was going on, he took me to meet Danny Boyle without an appointment. Imagine walking in to meet such a big director without any prior notice. Finally, both of us were cast in the movie, but unfortunately, when the shoot began, I was busy with another movie. So, my part was then offered to another actor. I have learned a lot from Irrfan bhai… even how to meet a big Hollywood director without an appointment.”

Besides Slumdog Millionaire, Khan also starred in other Hollywood projects like Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World, and more. He passed away last year, after a two-year battle with cancer.

On the work front, Nawazudin Siddiqui has got several films in the pipeline, including Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, No Land’s Man and more.

