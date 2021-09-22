Advertisement

Anushka Sharma gave a huge blockbuster with Salman Khan in the form of Sultan. The chemistry between them both was loved by many and since then, fans are craving for the reunion. But will they come together yet again? We don’t think so. Especially, after the kind of statements, Anushka has made against Salman.

Back in 2016, Salman mocked an issue like rape during a promotional event. Reacting to it, Anushka had said she doesn’t know Salman very much and indirectly slammed him for being irresponsible. On top of that, she even called him an intimidating personality.

In an interview with Film Companion, Anushka Sharma had said, “Salman is intimidating and he is not someone who would go out of his way to make you feel comfortable. He’s going to be himself and he’ll just do his thing. And I’m very shy as a person so I can’t bridge that gap either. We don’t have that kind of an equation where we have conversations.”

She even took an indirect dig at Salman Khan for his statement by quoting, “I feel like it was insensitive and something that I was a bit surprised by. It made me think about how each one of us has a responsibility towards what we speak in any place. Whatever you say, you have to be aware of that. I think we celebrities have to be more aware of what we are saying.”

For the unversed, during one of the promotional events, Salman Khan had said that he used to practice wrestling with trained professionals. After all the wrestling practice and a day full of getting hurt, he used to feel like a rape victim while walking on the set.

