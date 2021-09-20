Advertisement

Salman Khan is a Bollywood superstar who has made a room for himself in our hearts thanks to his on-screen and off-screen works. As per reports coming in now, a docu-series on the actor’s three-decade-long journey is in the making.

The actor’s Bollywood journey is a mix of many things, including his rise to superstardom, controversies, box office hits, rocky romance and more. As per the report, the docu-series will ve a star-studded one as it will feature his family, his co-stars, directors, producers and colleagues.

A source close to the development of the Salman Khan docu-series told Pinkvilla, “The idea is to chronicle Salman’s journey to superstardom and also give a glimpse to the audience about the lesser-known facts of the actor. All the key stakeholders of Salman’s career – right from family to his co-stars, directors and producers – will be a part of this docu series.”

Further talking about the upcoming Salman Khan docu-series, this insider added, “The prep work has already begun and the interviews with Salman’s colleagues will be done in the coming few months.”

The source also told the portal that while the docu-series is in the making for an OTT Giant, it will be co-produced by SKF Films, Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently in Austria wrapping the international shooting schedule of the espionage thriller, Tiger 3. Co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, this YRF film is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The Radhe actor will reportedly begin shooting got Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in November this year. The actor is also said to be in advanced conversations with Rajkumar Gupta for the Ravindra Kaushik biopic and Anees Bazmee for an out and out comedy. The actor will also be seen hosting the upcoming reality show Bigg Boss 15 – which premieres next month. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

