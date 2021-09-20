Advertisement

Bollywood choreographer-director, Remo D’Souza, yesterday shared a hell of motivation. He shared a transformation picture of his wife, Lizelle D’Souza who has lost a huge 40 kgs of weight in 2 years. Below is all you need to know.

Remo‘s wife started her weight loss journey in early 2019. It’s the new culture of intermittent fasting that led to her drastic body transformation. She started her journey from 105 kgs and now, she is just 65 kgs. In a recent interview, Lizelle spilled all beans about her transformation.

While talking to ETimes, Lizelle D’Souza shared, “In December 2018 I decided that it was high time I took things in my hands. I immediately messaged my trainer Prashant and said that till you don’t make me lose weight, I will not accept that you are the best trainer. So, in January 2019, he started me off with intermittent fasting.

Since I was travelling to London for the shoot of ‘Street Dancer’, I was dieting on the go and went off carbs too. I followed that for 15 hours and pushed it to 16 hours. Prashant’s wife Mehek was accompanying Shraddha (Kapoor), so she kept a close eye on my food. In the first year, I lost around 15-20 kilos.”

Lizelle D’Souza continued, “In June, we started pushing with weight training and diet. People started noticing a major change in my weight post-June. Luckily we have a gym set up at home so I was working out during lockdown, too. I was weight training, doing intermittent fasting and eating all homemade food. Remo and I made it a point to take evening walks in our building compound. I pushed my intermittent fasting to 18-20 hours and would eat one meal a day.”

Lizelle even credits the Keto diet, which helped her lose a lot of weight.

