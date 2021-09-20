Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT witnessed its grand finale last Saturday. Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner as she surpassed Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhatt and other contestants in the top 5. Now that the journey is over, the actress is opening about her issues with Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty in the house. She says she’ll never forget what she went through. Read on for details!

One saw Divya celebrating with her close ones just after she was crowned the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. Videos of her cutting the cake in presence of Rannvijay Singha and boyfriend Varun Sood were all viral on the internet.

While talking about her journey, Divya Agarwal has said she’ll never forget what Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin have made her go through. She told TOI, “I haven’t spoken to anyone frankly. After coming out of the show, I am just spending time with my family and Varun. They are very important to me. I couldn’t speak to anyone. If they call me, I will be very cordial because I understand it was a show and there was ego, competition and other factors involved. I can still forgive them but I can never forget what happened to me on the show.”

Divya Agarwal continued, “According to me you should never forget the bad times you had in life, because if you forget that you are back to normal. You don’t grow in life. Whatever happened to me or whatever I got to learn from Neha and Shamita’s behaviour, now I know what I should do when I am in a situation like that. I have forgiven them but I can’t forget what they did to me.”

The Bigg Boss OTT winner also clarified that she hasn’t received any call for Bigg Boss 15 but she’ll be more than happy to enter the Salman Khan show.

