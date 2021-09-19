Advertisement

Rohit Shetty led-Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is nearing its finale and the show has got its top six finalists. As fans are eagerly waiting to know the winner of the show, Vishal Aditya Singh reveals who will win the show. Scroll down to know more.

The stunt-based reality show is one of the much-loved shows on Indian television. The season 11 grand finale was supposed to take place this weekend but the makers of the show postponed it to next week as they did not want it to clash with Bigg Boss 15 OTT finals. Both shows have their own fair share of fan following.

Advertisement

One of the USPs of Rohit Shetty hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is that all the contestants get along well with each other and share a great rapport with each other. It is also quite evident from Anushka Sen’s relationship with Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh.

Even though Anushka was the youngest contestant on the show, she shared a great bond with Varun and Vishal. The trio shares a sister–brother type of relationship which is quite seen on the show. The trio was spotted by the paparazzi post-dinner and they posed in style. As the paparazzi ask them whether Vishal & Sana Makbul jodi will win the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy, Vishal replies, “Woh toh jeet chuki hai baba.”

Take a look at the video clip below:

Oftentimes, Anushka Sen was seen encouraged by Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. Varun also broke down on the show when he saw Anushka’s hands froze during the ice task. He couldn’t see her in pain. Vishal, on the other hand, fondly calls her “Chota Babu” and had encouraged her to do better during the task.

While Varun and Vishal made it to the finale, Anushka was eliminated just before the semi finale episode.

Must Read: Rubina Dilaik Reacts To Rumours Of Throwing Tantrums, Stalling Shoot On Ardh Sets: “You Can Also Say That I Refused To Shoot…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube