Advertisement

Bigg Boss 14 winner and popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik has finally broken her silence over rumors that says, she delayed the shoot of her upcoming debut film, Ardh, until her needs for a special type of vanity van were fulfilled.

A report claimed that the ‘Shakti- Ek Astitva’ actress asked for a “double-door vanity van” to lodge her staff and said no to step out of her car until she got one.

Advertisement

Rubina Dilaik has now decided to reply to the rumors. Rubina reacted gleefully and explained a leading daily in a text message, “Ha ha aahaa. To make it more meaty, you can also add that I refused to shoot in the real location which is a slum area – and left the set!”

Palash Muchhal, the director of Ardh, told the daily that it was true that Rubina Dilaik stayed for a long period inside her car despite having reached on time. However, it was not due to a need for a double-door vanity van, he told, putting in he said, “It was because it was raining.”

Recently, Rubina declared in an Instagram post that she began shooting for her debut film ‘Ardh’. Directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal, the movie revolves around a story of a struggling actor in Mumbai. “New beginnings,” she jotted down and shared the poster of the film. Ardh also features Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Previously this month, Rubina Dilaik opened up about how she battled to cast off the extra kilos that she gained after contracting Covid-19 in May this year. “I am learning to love myself again after realizing a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am……I gained 7 kgs post my Covid recovery which made me uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but…,” she revealed this through her Instagram post.

Must Read: Rakhi Sawant Reacts To AAP MLA Raghav Chadha’s Controversial Statement: “Tumhara Chadha Utaar Dungi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube