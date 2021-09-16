Advertisement

As Bigg Boss OTT is nearing its finale this weekend, a lot of speculations regarding Bigg Boss 15 contestants are making rounds on the internet. Although none of the celebs have confirmed their names yet, every day more celebs are added to the rumours list. Now, there are reports that suggest Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta might be entering the controversial house amidst their troubled marriage.

Last year, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik made a shocking confession in the Bigg Boss 14 house that the two are headed for divorce and by participating in the reality show the couple wanted to give each other a second chance.

Similarly, Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta might be following in the footsteps of former Bigg Boss contestants to give their marriage another chance. Apart from Barkha, now IBTimes has also reported that former Miss Teen North-East, Mahika Sharma has been also approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15.

Previously, Mahika made headlines for her alleged relationship with adult movie star Danny D, the two were supposed to enter in the previous seasons of the Bigg Boss but nothing fell on point and now again news about the actress entering the madhouse is resurfacing.

Meanwhile, Barkha Bisht was in the news lately as it was reported that there is trouble in her marriage with Indraneil Sengupta and the actor couple are living separately, however, both of them denied the news, talking to ETimes, Barkha said, “I am not taking this seriously. Such rumours become a part and parcel of your life when you are in showbiz. Neil and I have spoken about this and we don’t feel the need to give it any significance. Neil and I are fine.”

While Indraneil added, “Barkha and I are doing absolutely fine, thank you. I do not know what is the source of this but all these are merely rumours. The reports also claimed that I have been visiting Kolkata often. That is untrue. I travel to Kolkata only when there is work. The last time I was there, it was for a shoot. My next Kolkata trip too will just be for some work assignment. Barkha and I have a long career ahead and I am okay with such rumours popping up at times. There is nothing I can do about it.”

Furthermore, actors like Mahika Sharma, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Simba Nagpal, Anusha Dandekar, Arjun Bijlani, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, and Manav Gohil are rumored to enter Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, but nothing has been finalized and we have to wait till October to find out who are the chosen new contestants.

