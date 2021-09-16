Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande has been garnering a lot of praises for the Pavitra Rishta reboot. The actress has revived her role as Archana. Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into the shoes of Sushant Singh Rajput as he plays Manav now. Despite such good reviews and hard work, a section of users have been calling for a boycott of the show. The actress is now reacting to all the negativity and trolls.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Ankita has been a target of trolls. Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, all eyes have been on each and every action of the actress. She was trolled over-celebrating her birthday or the romantic pictures with beau Vicky Jain.

Now, reacting to the negativity, Ankita Lokhande told Indian Express, “Honestly, social media has brought us closer to our fans but also there is so much trolling involved. At the end of the day, everyone has a choice. I cannot go about telling people that I am nice and they should love me. I will go about living my life and I cannot worry about people judging me. I never have. My family is my strength and I can fight anything or anyone with their support.”

Reacting to people asking for the Boycott Pavitra Rishta trend, Ankita Lokhande replied, “That’s their wish.”

Ankita is only focusing on positivity. She added, “There are people who really love Archana and Manav. And I am so grateful for them to have showered us with so much love. We got this opportunity to entertain them again. Pavitra Rishta is all about love and has beautiful sentiments attached to it, not just for me but many in the audience. I hope they like the show once again and give us equal love.”

