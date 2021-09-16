Advertisement

Lockdown due to the COVID pandemic made many filmmakers take a back seat from releasing their films in theatres. Although some states are allowing cinema halls to run with minimal seating capacity, there’s still hesitancy among some filmmakers to release their films. Similarly Kabir Khan’s most ambitious film ’83 is one of the big budget films which is put on hold, as the makers claim it is meant for a theatrical experience.

The Ranveer Singh starrer film has been delayed several times and makers are adamant to release the film in theatres. However, there were reports that makers might choose to release the film on a digital platform but there’s no confirmation.

According to reports by Bollywood Life, the release date of Ranveer Singh might be closer than ever, as a source close to the Kabir Khan project shared, “The film is made for the big screen. When the film was being made, there was no sign of pandemic and no one could predict that there would be a time when theatres would be shut and movies would be ready but have no place to release. While some great content is being released on OTT, the scale at which ’83 is created, the way it is shot, all the emotion, excitement and adrenaline rush that the film aims to bring alive, will be lost.”

However, makers aren’t afraid that people might lose interest in the film due to multiple delays as it’s a retelling of India’s biggest win in cricket, the source added, “The people backing the film are seasoned talents in the industry and have taken a well thought about call. The biggest win for the film ’83 is the story. It is a retelling of an iconic chapter from India’s cricket journey and when it does finally release in the theatres will not dampen the interest around it.”

Kabir Khan directorial ’83 revolves around the story of India’s biggest and first victory in cricket world cup in 1983, under the leadership of Kapil Dev played by Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is known to release his films on Christmas Day but looking at the current situation, Aamir’s upcoming release Laal Singh Chaddha might skip the holiday release this year, leaving space for Ranveer.

