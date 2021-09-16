Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is back in the business. After a gap of two years, the actor is working on multiple projects. At present, he’s working on Siddharth Anand’s Pathan and Atlee’s next. Today, it’s the latter film that is creating all the buzz.

Shah Rukh’s next with Atlee has already begun in Pune and we have seen viral pictures of the actor posing with the metro staff in the city. Even Nayanthara and Priyamani were clicked in the city earlier. Now, there’s one letter that is going viral on Twitter. It’s regarding the permission of vehicle parking.

The subject in the letter reads, “Permission to park our vehicles at your premises for ‘Lion’ Hindi feature film shooting.” It has Atlee Kumar’s name in the director’s column, and Shah Rukh Khan and Nayan Tara in the cast’s column.

Even though no one has confirmed the authenticity of the letter, the letter is creating ripples among fans.

One of the Twitter users writes, “#LION is a mission where there will be SRK vs SRK. Fight for the Throne who is KING of Bollywood. @iamsrk will be fighting himself as there is no competition.” “Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film with Atlee is tentatively titled LION ! Interestingly SRK voiced Mufasa in Hindi version of The Lion King. ‘Din aur raat logon ke hote hai. Sheron ka zamaana hota hai’ #Lion will roar again soon !!!” writes another user.

While the shooting of Pathan and Lion (speculated title) is in full swing, Shah Rukh’s other movie is creating a buzz with its unique concept. It’s his first-ever film with Rajkumar Hirani. As per reports, the film will be based on the concept of ‘donkey flight’. It is an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a common escape path for Indians to settle in countries like the US and Canada.

