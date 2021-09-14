Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from all the action from the past 2 years, but this year, the King of Bollywood is constantly making headlines for signing multiple projects. Reportedly, the Raees actor has signed Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project based on an immigration issue called, ‘Donkey Flight.’

After the debacle of Aanand L Rai’s Zero, the Dear Zindagi star is now gearing up for YRF’s Pathan and Atlee Kumar’s untitled action thriller opposite Nayanthara and Priyamani. Meanwhile, the superstar has also hinted about his secret OTT project with Disney plus Hotstar.

Talking about Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan’s yet-untitled project, the film is based on ‘Donkey Flight.’ The method is an illegal backdoor route that has emerged as a common escape path for Indians to settle in countries like the US and Canada.

Talking to Peeping Moon, a source close to the production shared some interesting details about the untitled project, the source said, “Donkey flight is referred to as the illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It’s a popular method adopted by thousands of youngsters every year after they fail to enter the target country via legitimate means. Hirani’s film deals with this wide subject in his trademark style with a narrative filled with emotional as well as light-hearted moments. It’s a story of a Punjabi guy and his arduous journey of immigration to Canada.”

The source further elaborated that the film shows the illegal passage of Punjabi’s, who are tempted by travel agents to settle in foreign countries for a better lifestyle, but they fall into a bigger trap.

The term ‘Donkey flight’ is based on a Punjabi phrase that means hopping from one to another. The film is supposed to go on floors in 2022 and the makers are eyeing to rope in Taapsee Pannu to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Rajkumar Hirani is almost done writing the script and he has already started doing recce in Punjab.

