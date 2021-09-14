Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is one actor who always enjoys his choc-o-bloc schedule. He can literally make a record on the number of films an actor can do in one single year. This also means that he’s always travelling. The passionate star in him returned back to set a day after his mother’s demise. Amidst it all, one person constantly remains by his side and that’s his bodyguard.

Shreysay Thele has been working as Akki’s bouncer for years now. Everywhere that he goes, be it family outings or prestigious events or film shootings, Shreysay always covers him. Many times, there have been pictures of fans mobbing the superstar and his bodyguard doing his job the best way possible.

Just not that, Akshay Kumar also allots Shreysay Thele the duty of protecting his son Aarav on his outings a lot of times. That’s surely a lot of work to do but any idea, how much the bodyguard gets paid for his hard work? To begin with, it’s way more than salaries of the top-most members of an organization.

As per recent reports, Akshay Kumar is paying a whopping sum of 1.2 crores annually to his escort. But when it comes to showbiz, comparisons are inevitable. So, we thought you should also know how little is this sum compared to what Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pay to their man.

As previously informed, Salman Khan pays a sum of 2 crores per annum to Shera. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan gives his guard, Ravi Singh, a sum of 2.75 crores. Well, all of these salaries are way out of our league but when compares, the difference is massive!

It will also be interesting to know that Deepika Padukone pays her bouncer Jalal, a sum as equal as Akshay Kumar does, i.e, 1.2 crores per annum.

