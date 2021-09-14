Advertisement

Actor Kartik Aaryan says he has shot one of the most challenging sequences for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik shared a monochrome picture of the film’s clapboard on Instagram and revealed that it was the climax scene for the film.

Alongside the image, Kartik Aaryan wrote: “Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyone’s been at it and great team effort!”

The film also stars Kiara Advani. It is a follow-up to the 2007 Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 witnessed a halt due to the COVID pandemic and the shoot was resumed last month. The shoot is taking place in Mumbai.

Previously, Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with a picture on Instagram. The photograph features him posing alongside Tabu.

“Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,” he wrote as the caption.

The 30-year-old actor also has the film Dhamaka lined up, which is slated to release on an OTT platform. Post that, he also has Ekta Kapoor produced Freddy in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh and stars Alaya F as the leading lady.

