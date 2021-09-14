Advertisement

All the fans and loved ones were heartbroken when Sidharth Shukla left us for the heavenly abode. Despite the rains and COVID restrictions, the Oshiwara crematorium where his funeral took place, was flooded with crowd. But all eyes have been on Shehnaaz Gill and her condition post the unfortunate happening. Abhinav Shukla is now giving an update and below are all the details.

As most by now know, Abhinav and Sidharth’s friendship goes way back. They have known each other since 2004 when they both competed in a beauty pageant. They even worked on the show Babul Ka Aangan together. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star was even seen outside the funeral ground as he came to pay his last respect but wasn’t allowed to enter because of COVID protocols.

Many fans have been worried about Shehnaaz Gill and been wondering how is she doing post Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise. Abhinav Shukla in a conversation with SpotboyE has informed, “I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

That is surely some relief for the Shehnaaz Gill fans. May god give her strength to deal with the tough phase. Sidharth Shukla fans have been struggling too and often send prayers for his rumoured girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Abhinav Shukla had previously shared a picture with Sidharth Shukla from their 2004 beauty pageant.

“That’s where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one-liners followed by Name. Siddharth’s Intro: ‘live life like it’s your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai’…Not done man! You left so early!” he wrote on his Instagram post.

