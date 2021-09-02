Advertisement
Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death has left everyone in total shock as nobody expected that such a tragedy could happen very soon. Many celebs mourned the ultimate demise of Sidharth, now Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla shared his grief.
The Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who was survived by his mother and 2 sisters, passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.
Abhinav Shukla who started his career with Sidharth Shukla opened up about his fond memories with the Balika Vadhu star, in a conversation with Spotboye, Abhinav said, “Well we started our careers together, worked on a show Babul Ka Aangan. We always had a quirky and unusual sense of humour! He was witty a go-getter! We shared the same passion for bikes (motorcycle). His death is untimely and leaves us all heartbroken! Prayers are with the family.”
Abhinav also shared some time with Sidharth on Bigg Boss 14 house as he entered the controversial show to mentor the contestants.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive with us, Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate and actor Madhurima Tuli spoke about the shocking news, she said, Madhurima Tuli, who stayed in the Bigg Boss 13 with late Sidharth Shukla, opens up about the actor’s shocking demise. Talking to Koimoi, she said, “It was very, very shocking (to hear about his demise). It was difficult to sink in. Me and my family are going through such a hard time, I can imagine what his family must be going through. My prayers and condolences to his family, his mother and all his loved ones. Honestly, it’s just difficult to believe. I mean it’s very, very shocking and sad. He was a great guy.”
During Sidharth’s stay in BB house, the Balika Vadhu star grew extremely close with Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill, both Sidharth and Shehnaaz worked on a number of music videos, most recently the rumoured couple was seen together in Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3.
Post Bigg Boss, Sidharth Shukla became super busy with back to back music videos, he was last seen in the AltBalaji series Broken But Beautiful for which he was applauded for playing the character of Agastya.
