Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death has left everyone in total shock as nobody expected that such a tragedy could happen very soon. Many celebs mourned the ultimate demise of Sidharth, now Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla shared his grief.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor, who was survived by his mother and 2 sisters, passed away due to cardiac arrest this morning at Cooper Hospital, Mumbai.

Abhinav Shukla who started his career with Sidharth Shukla opened up about his fond memories with the Balika Vadhu star, in a conversation with Spotboye, Abhinav said, “Well we started our careers together, worked on a show Babul Ka Aangan. We always had a quirky and unusual sense of humour! He was witty a go-getter! We shared the same passion for bikes (motorcycle). His death is untimely and leaves us all heartbroken! Prayers are with the family.”