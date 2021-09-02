Advertisement

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise came as a shock to many. His fans are now struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality. As condolences for the actor started to pour in, actor Karan Kundrra has expressed shock over Sidharth’s demise.

Broken But Beautiful 3 star died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday. Reportedly, he was rushed to Cooper hospital by his sister and brother-in-law. Hospital authorities claim that he was “brought dead”.

Karna Kundrra not only expressed shock over Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise but also revealed that he had spoken to the late actor last evening. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star, who spoke to him over the phone, shared a picture of the star on Instagram and wrote, “Shocking.. just last night we were talking about how well you’re doing.. can’t believe! Gone to soon buddy gone too soon RIP will remember you always smiling.. extremely sad.” Take a look at the post below:

Rahul Vaidya too has expressed shock over Bigg Boss 13 winner’s sudden demise. As reported by Pinkvilla, he said, “I am beyond numb and out of words right now! I woke up to this news and couldn’t believe it. I immediately called up a few friends from the industry and got to know what happened. I can’t believe that Sidharth is no more. Ever since I have heard of this, I am thinking of his mother and sisters and what they must be going through right now. It’s unimaginable! I only pray that they all get the courage to face this.”

“I knew Sidharth a little better because we go to the same gym and often bumped into each other. Apart from that, when he had entered the Bigg Boss house, he had been warm towards me and I will forever be grateful for that!,” he added.

Sidharth Shukla was always seen fit and healthy. The report of his death due to a heart attack at the age of 40 came as a shocker for many of his fans. Rahul Vaidya too spoke about this, “You should have seen Sidharth working out like a boss. He never came across unfit or ill and that is what is shocking me the most.”

