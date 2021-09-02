Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla who became a household name after his stint in shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak has breathed his last. The television heartthrob and reality star – he participated in shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 13, passed away today, Thursday, September 2, after suffering a massive heart attack in the morning.

The shocking news of his untimely death has left his fans and netizens in shock. While the majority are still in shock, others are still hoping that the news is not true. Scroll below to see a few Twitter reactions to this sad news.

Taking to social media, one Sidharth Shukla fan wrote, “He was not just Big boss 13, winner but his craze from groug lvl to top was insane… Deeply sadden to hear this… Omshanti…Bouquet” Another tweeted, “Omg #SiddharthShukla is no more …? I can’t believe it (Broken heart emoji)” A third posted, “Really sad to know the demise@of this young/energetic dude… lot of uncertainty… really a grave loss #SiddharthShukla” Another fan added, “I can’t believe #SiddharthShukla is no more with us Broken heart May his soul rest in peace. You will always be missed!!”

Unable to digest the shocking news of Sidharth Shukla’s death, another netizen tweeted, “ RIP #SiddharthShukla It’s too hard to digest…. I still remembered his words on big boss for gender equality. such a defined personality dies due to heart attack seriously May his soul rest in peace om shanti” Even a non-fan was in disbelief and wrote, “Please tell me it’s a lie. #SiddharthShukla Pleading face I was not a fan but this news is hurting alot.” Another shocked fan wrote, “Such a fit guy and at such young age. Literally at the pinnacle of his career. What are you telling even. Impossible to believe #SiddharthShukla”

A few more reactions filled with disbelief and shock about Sidharth Shukla’s death read, “Wasn’t a fan but this is saddening and comes as a shock.Broken heart Even he was commoner like Sushant who reached to his heights with all his hard work. Om Shanti RIP #SiddharthShukla” Another wrote, “n untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla has left us all in Shock. He was one of the fittest actor, it’s hard to believe and accept this fact. Rest in peace Folded hands #SiddharthShukla #SidNaaz” A fan of the actor wrote, “Siddharth Shukla was a only guy who spoke to me During Second Wave Regarding the Oxygen,Beds Availability in Mumbai and If I need any Help . He did his best to help everyone Was really worried about his people . Rest In Peace Sir #SiddharthShukla”

Sidharth Shukla, who was currently at the peak of his career, is survived by a mother and two sisters. May his soul rest in peace.

