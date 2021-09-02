Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a bang. It has been creating a lot of noise as it brings smiles and laughter to viewers all over again. This season has seen an addition in the form of Sudesh Lehri and Rochelle Rao. The actress returns to her role as Lottery but in a whole different avatar. But it seems another surprise is on our way! Read on for exclusive details.

Koimoi recently got into a conversation with Rochelle regarding her comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show. She earlier played Lottery in the first season. It was the role of a nurse under Sunil Grover aka Mashoor Gulati. This time around, she’s passionate to become a lawyer and is training under Damodar Jeth Malani (Kiku Sharda).

We loved the traditional vibes that Rochelle Rao oozed out in her first comeback episode. Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra were seen as special guest last weekend. The actress now exclusively hints at another surprise in the upcoming weekend episode.

Rochelle Rao shared, “Yes, Lottery was dressed up in traditional attire this weekend in Hema Malini’s avatar to greet Shatru Ji and Dahrmandra Ji on the show, which was great fun! Getting into different characters and avatars as Lottery is something I am really looking forward to, through the course of this season, and what is coming up next is going to again be a surprise for you guys.”

Whoa! We can’t wait to see what The Kapil Sharma Show has in stores for us.

Meanwhile, we informed you about Rochelle Rao still being in contact with Sunil Grover. She revealed to us how proud she is of her former co-star and praised his current work!

