Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show has always managed to bring smiles to our faces. The team recently returned with a new season and it’s already a hit. The last weekend episode witnessed Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra grace the show and create a dhamaka with old memories. Read on for all the details.

Fans witnessed a never-seen-before side of Shatrughan and Dharam paaji’s friendship on TKSS. The duo had a lot of fun teasing each other and recalling some old memories.

Advertisement

During a sequence, Shatrughan Sinha ended up calling Dharmendra the ‘Badshah of Romance’ and said that the Apne actor has a knack of romantic beautiful women. He also took a funny dig as he continued, “He has always remained a one woman at a time.”

To this, Dharmendra was left in splits as he said, “Bada naughty hai.” Shatrughan Sinha surely left the crowd and The Kapil Sharma Show cast in splits with his statement.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha enjoyed a fun time remembering some old pictures from their younger days. They even remembered late actor Dilip Kumar and got emotional.

Dharam sir even recited a poem remembering the legendary star. “Naukri karta, cycle pe aata jata. Filmy posters me apni jhalak dekhta. Raaton ke jaagta, anhone khwaab dekhta. Subah uthkar aaine se puchta, mai Dilip Kumar ban sakta hu kya,” he recited.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is a huge success from its start. The first episode witnessed Akshay Kumar and the Bell Bottom team grace the show. Even Ajay Devgn and the Bhuj team made an appearance.

This season witnessed an addition in the form of Sudesh Lehri who’s garnering a lot of love for his performance.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Telly updates!

Must Read: Kriti Sanon Was Once Publicly Screamed At By A ‘Rude’ Choreographer: “I Started Crying…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube