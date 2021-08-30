Advertisement

Showbiz is a tough world and not everyone can make the cut. There are several actors who gained fame initially but the buzz died down eventually. But amongst the rare ones is Kriti Sanon, who made her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Cut to today, where she’s shouldering female-oriented films being the solo lead and acing it!

The journey hasn’t been easy for Kriti. To begin with, she’s an outsider with no backing whatsoever. The actress had to face hardships even before she entered Bollywood. She recalls being openly screamed at during her first ramp show.

In an interview with Brut India, Kriti Sanon revealed, “When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers).”

Kriti Sanon continued, “So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, ‘I don’t know if this profession is for you. I don’t. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.’ And I think confidence is something that I gained with time.”

We’re glad to see Kriti shining bright like a star today! More power to her.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Mimi where she played the role of a pregnant woman. She will be next seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey. She also has Bhediya and Adipurush in the pipeline.

