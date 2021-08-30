Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor has made many startling revelations in the past. One such is regarding former Indian National Congress’ chief, Rahul Gandhi. Below is all you need to know.

It was almost two decades ago, back in 2002, Kareena had graced Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. As a guest, Kareena was her candid best, giving a whole lot of ‘masala’ to the media.

Kareena Kapoor was asked about one celebrity she would like to date. In response, Kareena had shared her desire to date Rahul Gandhi. ”Shall I say this, I don’t know if I should because I don’t mind getting to know him, it’s controversial… Rahul Gandhi,” reads exactly what she had said.

‘’I’d like to know him, I’ve been seeing his pictures in India Today and as I was just flipping through, I was thinking what would it be like to have a conversation with him. I come from a family with the film lineage, and he comes from a family of politicians. So, maybe it’d make an interesting conversation,” she added further.

However, Kareena Kapoor denied making any such comments about Rahul Gandhi. But she expressed her wish to see him as Indian Prime Minister one day while talking to CatchNews in 2009.

Addressing her 2002’s comment, Kareena had said, “It is too old, and I said it because our surnames are popular. But one day, I would love to host him and also want to see him as a PM, but definitely, I don’t want to date him.”

Meanwhile, the actress was recently in news over the name of her second son, Jeh. She was trolled by a certain section of people who spread fake news that Kareena has named her son after the Mughal emperor, Jehangir.

