Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a cheeky picture with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas and called herself a “snack”.

Priyanka shared the picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen wearing a black and red bikini. Nick Jonas is seen shirtless and wearing black swimming trunks.

The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker is seen using a fork and a knife on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ derriere as she smiles at the camera.

“Snack,” Priyanka Chopra wrote as the caption along with a fork and knife emoji.

Many users took to the comment section and left their hilarious opinions.

Actress Parineeti Chopra wrote, “Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram. ***Tries to hot like button with eyes closed”

“Looks like Nick Jonas is surviving on snacks only,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Yahi sab karne ke liye tumhare America bheje hai.”

“Rasleela ki jaa rahi hai Janmashtmi ke din..,” a user commented.

Priyanka has returned back to the US. She was in London shooting for her upcoming series, ‘Citadel’.

Helmed by Avengers makers Joe and Anthony Russo, ‘Citadel’ is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.

