Tiger Shroff is all set to reunite with his Heropanti actress for Ganapath: Part 1 soon. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film recently grabbed headlines when the makers released a short video and poster announcing its release date. The futuristic-style buildings in its backdrop hinted at the film not being set in the present or the near future, we have some more deets on it.

As per a recent report, the Tiger-Kriti starrer will be set at almost the end of the century and below is all the interesting details a source revealed about it. Read on.

A source close to the making of Ganapath revealed to Bollywood Hungama what kind of a film the Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon starrer is. Stating that it’s going to be one of its kind entertainers, the insider said, “The film is said to be set in the year 2090. It’ll have a dystopian setup, showing a world ravaged by wars or other such calamities. Director Vikas Bahl has worked very hard and the producers have given him all the support to ensure that the futuristic era depicted in the film will take the breath away of the viewers and emerge as one of the USPs of the film.”

As per earlier reports, the Vikas Bahl directorial was supposed to go on floors in September but is now likely to commence in October. Reports claim Tiger will be busy with the shoot of Heropanti 2 next month.

Coming back to the film, helmed by Vikas Bahl, Ganapath will see Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon reuniting on the silver screen post their debut flick, Heropanti (2014). Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. It is set to release on December 23, 2022.

