Tiger Shroff is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. The handsome hunk has been doing some incredible grand budget movies and proving his mettle time and again. With a huge bank balance comes lavish living and the star along with his family has recently shifted to their new abode in Khar which happens to be an 8BHK sea-facing property with a plush open-air gym, dance studio and more.

Khar is a homely vicinity to a lot of celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan to name a few.

Tiger Shroff has shifted to Rustomjee Paramount in Khar which happens to be a luxurious abode to Hardik Pandya, Rani Mukerji and Krunal Pandya already. The property is super luxurious and has amenities like an outdoor open gym, artificial rock climbing and a dance studio.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s new abode pictures here:

According to a report by ETimes, Tiger Shroff invested in three properties in Khar in the same building and paid a whopping amount of Rs 31.5 crores for the same.

Tiger is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood and is very private about his life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria. He’ll also be seen in Rambo which happens to be a remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Hollywood film titled Rambo.

Besides these two projects, Tiger Shroff also has Baaghi 4 and Ganapath in his kitty.

What are your thoughts on Tiger’s new plush abode in Rustomjee Paramount in Khar? Tell us in the comments below.

