Kangana Ranaut was recently shooting for her film Dhaakad in Budapest and kept giving her fans a glimpse from the sets of the same. The film is directed by Razneesh Ghai and also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. If the reports are to be believed, this Kangana starrer will be the costliest female-centric film till date. Scroll below to read the budget for the same.

The Queen actress will be seen in a full trail-blazing avatar in the film and has shared the first posters of the same a while ago.

A source close to Bollywood Bubble has revealed that Dhaakad starring Kangana Ranaut is going to be the costliest female-centric film ever made in Bollywood with a budget of Rs 70-80 crores. Well, that indeed is huge.

The source has also revealed that Kangana Ranaut starred Dhaakad have ace stuntmen and choreographers that have specially flown for the cast from the UK, US and Korea. All the stunts performed by the cast are canned in Belgium.

If this news comes true, Dhaakad is indeed going to be one of the costliest female-centric films ever made in the industry and Kangana will be adding one more feather to her hat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up Dhaakad in Budapest and shared lovely pictures celebrating the same with the team. Sharing the news on Facebook, she wrote, “#Dhaakad wrap party was so much fun… some glimpses of the party for all of you”.

Thanking her team and the director, the actress quoted Mirza Galib’s poetry along with her beautiful pictures and wrote, “Mohabbat mein nahi hai farak jeene aur marne ka, usi ko dekh kar jeete hain jis kafir pe dum nikle.”

Besides Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas and Thalaivi.

