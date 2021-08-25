Advertisement

Ranveer Singh starrer 83, which is based on India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, is one of the much-awaited films of 2021. As the film is now waiting to be released in theatres, filmmaker Kabir Khan opens up about the film.

Khan is a well-known filmmaker who has helmed films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, Kabul Express, New York to name a few. In a recent conversation, the director shares his experiences while shooting the film. He also revealed how the movie is one of the memorable experiences of his life.

Advertisement

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Kabir Khan said, “We are waiting for it. It’s just one of those films that as I said, you don’t choose the stories, the stories choose you, and 83 is one of those stories will always be one of the memorable experiences of my life and be one of those most incredible stories of triumph of the human spirit that I’ve ever heard, so it’s a special film, it’s been, even in terms of craft been designed for the big screen”

The filmmaker also spoke about the release of Ranveer Singh starrer 83. He said, “Ideally we would like to release it when things are closer to normal back to normal, we don’t know when that will ever happen. It might take 3-4 years but I’m saying closer to normal when there’s no imminent danger when more and more people have been vaccinated and are feeling safer and can come back with their families into the theatre and watch it. We are going to hang on till then.”

Several reports indicated that the film will be released in December this year, but Kabir Khan cleared it by saying, “ Right now it’s all guesswork for you and we sort of throwing our wishes and aspirations into the universe and see that things happen but it has to happen when all of us feel safe, I don’t think anybody else can tell us it’s something that all of us would feel, it’s when you will feel comfortable to go into the theatre will your family, the day I will feel comfortable to take my children into the theatres, that’s when all of us collectively will feel the difference and that’s when we should release.”

While many believe that Salman Khan’s 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Kabir Khan’s best work to date, the filmmaker thinks Ranveer Singh’s 83 is his best work so far. He said, “It’s not a publicity thing but I would say it’s the best film I’ve made.” Going by his statement, the upcoming sports drama will be much better than Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

While Ranveer Singh plays the role of Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone essayed the role of his reel wife Romi.

Must Read: Manoj Bajpayee Files Plea For Criminal Defamation Against KRK Over “Ganjedi, Soft P*rn” Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube