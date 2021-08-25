Advertisement

In the last month, we saw comedian Sunil Pal making derogatory comments on Manoj Bajpayee. Post Sunil, even KRK (Kamaal R Khan) jumped into the matter and slammed Manoj with his usual offensive words. Back then, The Family Man actor ignored such comments by indirectly calling both ‘workless’ and ‘jobless’. But in the latest development, Manoj has planned the self-proclaimed critic to court.

For those who don’t know, Sunil Pal had slammed Manoj by alleging him of serving vulgar content with the series like The Family Man. He even compared him to Raj Kundra who is involved in p*rn racket.

Moving a step further, KRK had tweeted, “Last night, I was talking with Sunil Pal & he told me the story of #FamilyMan web series. Manoj Bajpayee’s wife is having a boyfriend. Manoj’s minor daughter is also having a boyfriend. #AaaThoo! Sharam Nahi Aati Iss Nasedi, Ganjedi Bajpayee Ko Aisi p*rn Parosne main. Laanat hai.”

“Jaisi Jis Insaan Ki soch Hoti hai, Waisa Hi Woh Kaam Karta Hai. So Manoj doesn’t have problem for such soft p*rn. So he wants public to learn such things only! Lanat hai Iski life Par. Raj Kundra and Manoj are same to same,” KRK had made another tweet slamming Manoj Bajpayee.

Now, as per the report from PTI, Manoj has filed a plea for criminal defamation against Kamaal over his objectionable tweets. He filed the complaint in Indore court.

The complaint has been filed under IPC section 500 (punishment for defamation). Manoj’s side has been represented by lawyer Paresh S Joshi. In a press release, Joshi said that the actor himself appeared before the court to give his statement.

