Throwback pictures and videos have a charm that makes us nostalgic and takes us back in time. When these media pieces are of our favourite stars, it gets seven more special and earns itself a special place in our hearts. Now, an Instagram page has shared an old video advertisement of Salman Khan, and netizens have mixed reactions to it.

In this video from 1985, we see a young Salman riding a bike while trying to woo the ladies with his friend Sunny. While we hear Khan singing that he has got the coolest bike in town, a couple of fans can’t get over the actor’s good looks. Read on to know all they have to say about it.

An Instagram account named Rare Photo Club just shared a video on their page and backed it with, “Hero Honda CD100 ad from 1985. featuring a young Salman Khan. The motorcycle was advertised as the most fuel-efficient motorcycle in India with the slogan ‘fill it shut it forget it’”.

Reacting to this old advertisement video of Salman Khan, one fan wrote, “Still a legend.” Another Instagram user commented, “Old bhai was so handsome 😑😑😑”

Besides remembering how handsome Salman looked in his younger days, a few also poked fun of Bhai having a vehicle in hand. A user wrote, “I think selmon bhoi tried to recreate this on footpath but things went a little south 🌚” Another commented, “Thank God this wasn’t a car commercial – Nahi Toh 🤐” While a third, taking a dig at Salman Khan on the bike, commented, “Hero honda thi too jaane deya,Land cruiser hoti too footpath par hooti,” a fourth wrote, “Ya. Bhaijan is always better in supporting role.”

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 in Russia with Katrina Kaif. He has also reportedly shot an extended cameo for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. Besides these YRF films, Bhaijaan will also be seen in Antim: The Final Truth and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In a couple of weeks, the superstar will also take over the reins as the host for Colors’ Bigg Boss 15, and fans are super excited.

What do you think of Salman Khan in this 1985 bike commercial? Let us know in the comments below.

