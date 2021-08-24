Advertisement

While on his way to Russia to shoot Tiger 3, Salman Khan was stopped by a CISF Jawan at the Mumbai airport to complete his security check protocol. While netizens hailed the officer for strictly following the law, the Jawan got into trouble for the same. Now Kamaal R Khan, aka KRK, has spoken about the incident in a cryptic manner.

Not taking the star’s name, the self-proclaimed film critic tweeted that people praised the CISF Jawan because people hate the star. Read on to know all he wrote below.

Taking to his Twitter handle, KRK posted a cryptic message regarding Salman Khan being stopped by a CISF Jawan recently. Kamaal tweeted, “A #CISF Jawan stopped a so called big star at the airport gate n became hero in the entire country. While its a normal thing. So why Jawan has become people’s hero? Because people hate this star, So people want to humiliate him. His each next release film is bound to become flop.”

A #CISF Jawan stopped a so called big star at the airport gate n became hero in the entire country. While its a normal thing. So why Jawan has become people’s hero? Because people hate this star, So people want to humiliate him. His each next release film is bound to become flop. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 24, 2021

Several of KRK’s followers commented on his post. One user wrote, “kamal saheb, it is not a hate specifically for salman, amir or shahrukh, bht for the whole community. People who are cheering it are the same who will cheer even if a normal citizen from a specific community be be humiliated. India is not the same when it was 10yrs ago.” Another netizen tweeted, “Then why APJ Abul Kalam, A R Rahman and Irrfan Khan are loved. Stop this communal hatred on social media. Yes I agree that all the 3 bollywood so called superstars Khans are hated. It’s just because of their arrogance not of their religion.”

Talking about the CISF personnel getting into trouble for stopping Salman Khan at the airport, ASI Somnath Mohanty’s interaction with the media regarding this resulted in his phone being seized. Another CISF personnel reported the incident to TNIE, saying, “His mobile phone was seized to ensure he is not able to speak with the media further about the incident.”

Do you agree with KRK’s remark about Salman Khan? Let us know in the comments.

