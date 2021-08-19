Advertisement

Akshay Kumar remains to be a favourite target of Kamaal R Khan aka KRK. The self-proclaimed critic was indulged in a feud with Salman Khan, Mika Singh and Ekta Kapoor in the last couple of months, and now, he is back at Bell Bottom actor.

Kamaal R Khan is well known for conducting some controversial polls on his Twitter handle. Yes, he does receives a good response. This time, through a poll, Kamaal tried taking a dig at Akshay and it has to do with his latest release. He had conducted a poll yesterday, in which he tried exposing Akshay.

KRK had asked, “Akshay Kumar is not Indian. He doesn’t speak for farmers. He doesn’t speak for gas and petrol prices. His Deshbkati is only for his benefits. So are you going to boycott his film?” As of now, over 7,200 people have voted. A majority i.e. 54% have voted against Akshay.

Announcing the result, KRK shared, “Survey result- 7000 people did vote within seven hours and 54% people are going to boycott Akshay Kumar’s film because they consider him fake #DeshBhakt.”

Here’s the tweet:

Survey result- 7000 people did vote within seven hours and 54% people are going to boycott Akshay Kumar’s film because they consider him fake #DeshBhakt. https://t.co/cUuVH3hqyZ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 19, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, he took a potshot at Ekta Kapoor and her OTT app, ALTBalaji, with his ‘world famous’ poll.

For the unversed, ALTBalaji is known for churning out some bold content, which is of course, strictly for 18+. While the shows on the app are highly successful, they have met a fair share of criticism too due to vulgarity. Kamaal went one step further and asked a question that will sting Ekta Kapoor for a long time.

Kamaal conducted a poll asking “Do you think that ALTBalaji is a soft p*rn app?” Shockingly, 88% of voters voted for ‘Yes’. It fetched votes of around 7,000 Twitter users.

