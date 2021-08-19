Advertisement

Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom has finally arrived in theatres. On the occasion of Muharram’s national holiday, the film has taken a decent start. Below is all you need to know about the film’s day 1 morning occupancy.

The film is released in theatres with restrictions of occupancy, which will definitely play a role in diverting the crowd to other places. As reported in advance bookings, 3D has shown a big response, similar or slightly better than 2D. The same is visible in opening day’s occupancy too.

Advertisement

As per the reports flowing in, Bell Bottom has taken a start of 19% across the country for the 2D version. The highest numbers are registered in Jaipur and Kolkata. Speaking of the 3D version, 21% occupancy is registered across the country with Kolkata and Chandigarh performing best.

Let’s see how Bell Bottom grows during afternoon and evening shows.

Meanwhile, recently in a chat with us, director Ranjit M Tewari addressed rumours that Bell Bottom is a remake. He said, “Actually when it came to remake, it was a no brainer kyuki remake tha hi nhi, uska koi connection hi nahi tha, dur dur se nahi tha. To woh to when you are honest to there is no way things will stress you.”

“Pandemic was difficult to go out and shoot. The process of prepping for a film whether in terms of production and creativity was a unique thing. Where you could not meet people, all the prep was on zoom calls. So that was a new thing which we had not experienced before.

We definitely wanted to meet people, discuss and prep and meetings physically, that wasn’t happening, which was bothering initially. We slowly found ways to do things,” he said while speaking about BB’s shooting during the pandemic.

Must Read: Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Confirm Their Romance With A Kiss Publicly?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube