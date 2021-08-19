Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been giving true couple goals. They first met on Bigg Boss 13 and struck the chords in no time. Their bittersweet relationship turned the talk of the show and the good thing is that it continues to date! The duo has been rumoured to be dating for a while now, but always denied the reports. But has Dance Deewane 3 finally witnessed the moment they accept their romance? Read on for details!

It was earlier this week that pictures of Shehnaaz and Sidharth from Dance Deewane 3 sets went viral. The Punjabi beauty was all decked up in a blue gown, while her rumoured beau wore a grey ensemble. Before that, they were even seen on Bigg Boss OTT where they accepted there is a ‘relationship’ but that is ‘friendship.’

Advertisement

We reported to you about how Sidharth Shukla got possessive when a Dance Deewane 3 contestant grooved on a romantic track with Shehnaaz Gill. A new promo showcases the duo performing some romantic lines from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and it seems that they did end up ‘sharing a moment.’

In the video, Sidharth Shukla calls Shehnaaz Gill near her in order to grab her favourite bangles. As he continues saying ‘aur paas, aur paas’, there comes a point when the Bigg Boss 13 beauty leans in for a kiss. That’s where the promo is cut and one is only anticipated to know what happens next!

Check out the viral promo of Dance Deewane 3 below:

Meanwhile, the fun video also witnesses a ghost scaring Shehnaaz Gill. She literally freaks out in a way that she falls from her seat and ends up crying. Sidharth Shukla could be seen laughing at the scenario.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: ‘Awkward’ Shilpa Shetty Spotted On Super Dancer Chapter 4 Sets; Netizens Say, “Raj Kundra Destroyed Her Career”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube