Advertisement

On a day when the Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest for a week to her husband Raj Kundra, it was announced on Wednesday that Shilpa Shetty will be back on the show Super Dancer Chapter 4 this weekend after a three-week hiatus.

Shilpa is one of the show’s three judges, the other two being film director Anurag Basu and choreographer Geeta Kapoor. This weekend’s episodes will showcase through dance the tales of the ‘Amar Chitra Katha’ educational comic books.

Advertisement

The lives of Draupadi, Prithviraj Chauhan, Rani Lakshmibai and Savitribai Phule will be presented to the accompaniment of songs by the Indian Idol 12 Top Six: winner Pawandeep Rajan, runners-up Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya. The shows promise to be the best amalgamation of storytelling, dance and music.

A video of Shilpa Shetty is going viral where the actress could be seen coming out of her vanity van and walking towards Super Dancer sets.

Many fans took to the comment section and pointed out the ‘awkwardness’ that could be noticed on her face.

A user commented, “That awkwardness on her face..”

Another wrote, “thank god media is not asking any questions peace it is”

“Why is she not laughing today?” a user noted.

Another said, “Raj Kundra destroyed shilpa shetty career”

One of the highlights of the Super Dancer Chapter 4 is Geeta Kapur tying a rakhi on the wrist of comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who hosts the reality show in the character of ‘TRP Mama’.

Super Dancer – Chapter 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Indian Idol 12’s Arunita Kanjilal Gives A Befitting Response To Romance Rumours With Pawandeep Rajan: “Will Continue To Be Great Friends”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube