Super Dancer Chapter 4 judge Geeta Kapur, fondly known as Geeta Maa by fans, celebrated her birthday on Monday. Co-judge Shilpa Shetty shared birthday wishes saying Geeta was one of the warmest people she knew.

“Geeta is one of the warmest people I know. She mothers everyone and that makes her connect to anyone, young or old. Her dedication towards her craft and words are inspiring for these young kids. I feel blessed to have her on the panel and in my life,” said Shilpa.

“It is her birthday today, and I wish her all the happiness in the world. For me and for all of us, Geeta is stupendo-fantabulously-fantasmagorical-magical in every way, Shilpa Shetty added.

Super Dancer Chapter 4 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

