Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a picture with her husband, American pop singer Nick Jonas, whom she lovingly calls her “firework”.

In a throwback picture, Priyanka posted on her Instagram story on Monday according to India time, the actress is seen dressed in a grey and white striped dress paired with sunglasses. She holds on to Nick’s arm. The singer is dressed in a blue, red and white shirt, which somewhat matches the American flag. Priyanka, too, celebrates July 4, the American Day of Independence, in her caption.

“My firework @nickjonas.. Happy 4th of July #throwback,” Priyanka Chopra wrote as caption.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen on screen in the OTT film “The White Tiger“. The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with “Citadel”. Helmed by “Avengers” makers Joe and Anthony Russo, “Citadel” is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.

