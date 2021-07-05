Several Bollywood actors and actress have worked together at different points in time but some doesn’t for various reasons. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aamir Khan are two popular artists, who have worked with everybody in the industry but the two never collaborated on a film to date.

Advertisement

The two collaborated for a Coca-Cola commercial years ago. But did you know they one danced on Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam’ from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’. We have unearthed a video wherein the two stars were seen performing together during a stage show.

The video shows that Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s collaboration could produce a blockbuster hit no doubt. The two would look great on-screen and fans would love to see them on the silver screen. Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Aamir is currently working on his film Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi adaptation of Tom Hank’s film Forrest Gump that released in 1994. The film will be directed by Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Secret Superstar.

While the film’s screenplay is written by Eric Roth and Atul Kulkarni, Kareena Kapoor Khan will play an important character in the film. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. She will now be seen in Mani Ratnam’s multilingual period drama, Ponniyin Selvan. The film will also star Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram Prabhu, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles.

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Was A Part Of ‘Gadar’ But Unfortunately His Scene Was Cut, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube