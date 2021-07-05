Salman Khan is one of the superstars of Bollywood. He is loved by his fans not only for his films but also for his tongue in cheek humour and the fun elements that he adds in his conversations. He once engaged in a bittersweet argument with music composer, actor-singer Himesh Reshammiya.

For the unversed, Salman and Himesh share a deep and old friendship. The latter has composed several songs for Salman’s films. Some of the most popular songs Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Tere Naam, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Kyon Ki, Bodyguard, Kick and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

While working for Salman Khan’s film has helped Himesh Reshammiya’s career in the music industry and his songs have also contributed immensely to the films. It was a win-win situation for both of them over the years. The superstar once appeared on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in which Himesh was one of the judges, to promote their film Yuvvraaj. The two engaged in a bittersweet argument which left Katrina Kaif, who also came along with Salman, uncomfortable.

Appreciating one of the contestants on the show, the Dabangg star jokingly told her that Himesh will steal her song now. But his joke didn’t go down well with Himesh who retaliated that he doesn’t steal songs. When Himesh asked Salman to tell the truth about whether he stole any songs, the star said, “kitne Anu Malik k gaane uthaye tune. Aur woh gaane usne khud nhi uthaye.” To which the singer said, Gaane toh nhi uthatha me. Ek gaana aap ne zabardasti ki thi toh mene Santana ka jo bhi tha..galti kardi thi mene uske zindagi bhar k liye kasam khaliya tha gaana kabi nhi uthaunga.” When Salman asked which song was that, the singer said, “Oh Priya Priya”

Salman Khan then asked Himesh Reshammiya to sing the song but the latter said, “Meri awaaz bahot buri hai aapne abhi kaha.” To which the Salman asked him to “not worry because he has got used to his voice now.” Further escalating the arguement, Himesh said that God has given him this voice, people love it what to do. He also said, “Aap isi tarah buraai karte jaaiye, log mujhe pyaar karte jaayege.”

Salman once again requested the singer to sing the song, but the latter refused to do by saying, “Uthaaye hue gaane Himesh Reshammiya nahi gaata.”

Katrina Kaif, who was visibly embarrassed and uncomfortable with the argument, asked them to stop it. Take a look at the video below:

