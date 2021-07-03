Salman Khan Has Helped Aamir Khan Get Through A Divorce Before, Will The History Repeat Itself?

The news of Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao’s divorce has come as a shocker for all of us. Khan has always been a media-averting personality in the industry. Even Rao didn’t like to be in the spotlight as much. Currently going past through his second marriage, Aamir, back in the day, got a friend in need in Salman Khan when he was going through a similar situation.

Back in 2002, Aamir separated from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Despite the differences Aamir had with Salman during Andaz Apna Apna days, their friendship has been genuine since then. Salman was the one who helped Aamir to get through the challenging time of divorce with Reena.

Would the history repeat itself as Aamir must be needing his close friend Salman Khan today as well? During one of his appearances on Koffee With Karan, Aamir had said, “In Andaz Apna Apna, I had a very bad experience working with Salman Khan. I didn’t like him then. I found him rude and inconsiderate. After tasting the experience of working with him, I just wanted to stay away from Salman.”

“Salman Khan walked into my life when I was at my lowest. I had gone through a divorce with my wife. But later, we bumped into each other, and he expressed his wish to meet me. We met again and drank together, and we connected. And it began as a genuine friendship, and it has only grown,” Aamir Khan added.

This morning Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao announced the separation through a press note. It read, “In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan.”

