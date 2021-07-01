Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju called for an array of controversies but the film was a blockbuster. Ranbir Kapoor aced his portrayal as the leading actor. But do you know? Even Aamir Khan was approached to be a part of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial but he rejected it. The reason is going to leave you surprised! Read on for all the details.

Many wouldn’t know but Aamir was actually approached for the role of Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt’s father. The actor, however, wanted to play the titular role. The conversations went on but he finally decided to opt-out of something he would have down half-heartedly.

Aamir Khan himself revealed it all in a conversation with NDTV in 2018. He said, “I can’t do any other role but Sanjay Dutt’s. Dutt Saab’s role is a fabulous role. There is so much about Sanju’s relationship with his father, but Sanju’s role is unbelievable. I told Raju that role had won my heart. In this film, I can’t do any other role apart from Sanjay Dutt’s, which I can’t do because Ranbir is doing. So don’t offer me any other role. I can’t come to a set thinking and be looking at Ranbir and be like, hmmm.. these should be my lines”

Well, everyone knows that Aamir Khan is always sure about what he wants. But later Rajkumar Hirani too broke his silence on the superstar rejecting Sanju.

Rajkumar Hirani said, “Aamir is a friend. Whenever I write a script, I just go to him and narrate it to get a reaction from him. So I narrated this script also. Not with the intention of asking him to play any role. He reacted interestingly to the script and liked it. Then just out of greed, I asked Aamir if he would play Dutt saab’s role? He took it seriously and gave it a thought. He said let’s meet after a while.”

The director added that when he met Aamir Khan the next time, the superstar expressed concerns about being typecast for elderly roles as he was already playing a father in Dangal. The role later went to Paresh Rawal.

