Aamir Khan is the superstar of Bollywood. He has delivered several blockbusters that established him as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He is well known as the Mr Perfectionist in the industry and his dedication towards the work was seen much before his debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Even legendary actor Amrish Puri was also in awe of his work ethic. Scroll down to know more.

Aamir made his debut as a lead with QSQT in 1988 but his first association with Hindi films began with ‘Yaadon Ki Baarat’ (1973) wherein he played the younger version of Tariq and featured in the title song, sung by Lata Mangeshkar. His uncle Nasir Hussain and father Tahir Hussain were prominent names in the film industry.

As reported by Pinkvilla, when young Aamir Khan expressed his desire to work in the film industry, his father and his uncle were against it. However, they later agreed on a condition that Aamir will work and study simultaneously. The Lagaan star began to work as an assistant to his uncle in his film Manzil Manzil (1984) starring Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia.

Being a perfectionist, Aamir got all the paperwork like property lists, the detailing of scenes and call-sheets together. His hard work and dedication were much appreciated by the actors and the technicians involved in the film. Nasir Hussain was also highly impressed by his work.

Aamir Khan then assisted his uncle in his another film ‘Zabardast’ (1985) starring Sanjeev Kumar, Sunny Deol, Rajiv Kapoor, Jaya Pradha, Rati Agnihotri, Tanuja and Amrish Puri. While everyone on the set was aware of Aamir’s relationship with Nasir Hussain, a few didn’t know about it. One of them was Amrish Puri.

On the set, Aamir was in charge of the action continuity of the scenes and his job was to check the finest detail related to the scenes. As per the report, young Aamir gave his instructions to Amrish Puri over the placement of his hands based on the last shot scene. Amrish Puri, who was engrossed in the scene, kept forgetting the continuity and Aamir kept reminding him and after few reminders, all of a sudden Amrish Puri lost his cool.

The late star screamed at Aamir Khan on the set but the Dangal star kept his head down and took the yelling out of respect for the veteran actor. Nasir Hussain then mildly intervened to say that Aamir is just doing his job. Amrish Puri later came to his senses and realized the mistake he did in the heat of the moment. The legendary actor later appreciated Aamir for his dedication and commitment to his job.

It is also worth knowing that the original film Zabardast starred Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Zeenat Aman, Tina Munim, Raj Kiran, Kajal Kiran and Amjad Khan in 1979. However, the film was shelved and revived later with a different cast.

