Veteran actress Mandakini is well known for her role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which was released in 1985. She is one of the most talked-about heroines of her time. Her beauty and glamourous, bold looks in her debut film left many in awe of her. Now her recent Instagram pics are going viral.

The glamourous actress, who did many bold projects during her time, still looks breathtaking. She has been sharing her then and now photos on Instagram. The pics have gone viral on social media. The diva has changed so much but remains as elegant in her looks as ever.

Take a look at some of the pics below:

Mandakini’s decision to take up the role which showed her dancing under a waterfall in a transparent saree left the audience gasping for air. Her decision made the industry people shun her off right then and there. Talking about this Raj Kapoor, as reported by IBTimes, said, “If Federico Fellini shows nu*e women in Amarcord, it is called art and wins awards at premium festivals. If I dare to go towards nudity, it is called exploitation and voyeuristic.”

The veteran actress also made headlines for her being too close to the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar. Several reports alleged that the two were dating and were quite serious about their relationship. However, the relationship didn’t last long the two seemed to have gone separate ways. She then got married to a former Buddhist monk. She now turned into a guru who teaches yoga.

