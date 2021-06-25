Justin Bieber made his ultimate choice and married the woman of his dreams in 2018. After a lot of romance rumours, it was Hailey Bieber that truly stole his heart. But the singer had been in an on and off relationship with Selena Gomez since 2010. Jelena fans were devastated and are still coping up with the split!

A lot of times, Justin and Selena are still filled with messages to reunite again. Be it their Instagram posts, comments on music videos or live sessions, Jelena fans truly believe that they’re meant for each other. And this is what exactly bothers the Yummy singer because he has happily moved on with the Victoria’s Secret Model.

Hailey Bieber has faced a lot of hate ever since she started dating Justin Bieber. But before that, even Sofia Richie had to suffer through the same situation. It was Selena Gomez and Jelena fans that backlashed the model for coming between their favourite couple back in 2016. That is when Justin reached his saturation point, he slammed all the fans for their inappropriate behaviour.

Justin Bieber on his picture with Sofia Richie wrote, “I’m gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don’t stop the hate. This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn’t be so mean to people that I like.”

Selena Gomez couldn’t stop herself from taking a sly dig in the comments section. She wrote, “If you can’t handle the hate, then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol. It should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.”

Following the row, Selena Gomez posted several pictures with her fans appreciating them. That of course was another dig too! It even led to the viral hashtag #SelenaEndedJustinParty on Twitter.

