Hollywood beauty Selena Gomez is a major fashion inspiration. From her red carpet appearances to casual spotting, she screams royalty all the time. But you know which is it that we find the most royal look of hers? The one where she slipped into an Indian saree! Haven’t seen it yet? Scroll below for all the details!

Each and every fan has long wanted Selena to come a do a concert in India. The beauty enjoys massive fame all across the globe and the situation here is no different. While that may not have happened yet, Sel once gave a major treat to her Indian fans.

Selena Gomez back in 2014 slipped into an orange saree. It seemed to be a piece from Southern India and the Come & Get It singer paired it up with matching jewellery. A small red bindi completed her traditional avatar.

Selena Gomez posted the picture on Instagram with a quirky caption. “Sari, not sari,” she wrote alongside folded hands. Check out the post below:

As expected, Indian fans took to the comment section and couldn’t hold their excitement. They were grateful to the singer for respecting and giving a tribute to their tradition!

Unfortunately, Selena Gomez was even criticized by the Hindu group for wearing a bindi with her western clothes in 2013. It was for a performance at the MTV movie awards when Selena performed on her hit track, Come & Get It.

President of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, had told WENN: “The bindi on the forehead is an ancient tradition in Hinduism and has religious significance. It is also sometimes referred to as the third eye and the flame, and it is an auspicious religious and spiritual symbol. It is not meant to be thrown around loosely for seductive effects or as a fashion accessory aiming at mercantile greed. Selena should apologise and then she should get acquainted with the basics of world religions.”

