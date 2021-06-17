There is a lot of noise around Keanu Reeves much-awaited film Matrix 4 (not the official title). The movie has been in the making for a very long time, and thanks to the pandemic for making the schedules even longer. But the biggest mystery still remains unanswered. No, we aren’t talking about the probability around Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ presence. We are pointing towards the official title that Warner Bros has kept under the wraps yet.

Advertisement

If you have been with the news, Matrix 4 has created the most number of headlines for the title. The fourth film in line is a ride with a lot of expectations and responsibilities on its back. In that case, naming the film is also a tough decision for the studio. But if the latest reports are to go by, seems like the film has finally got an official title, and WB might soon do the honours of revealing it to the world. Below is all you need to know about the same, and also the title.

Advertisement

It was first said that Warner Bros has decided that to chop down the prefix and name is Matrix. But the studio was quick enough to come out and debunk those rumours. They said Lana Wachowski’s solo directorial debut is yet to get an official title. Now as per a Twitter handle that goes by the name David Manning, he has got the opportunity to see the almost finished cut of the movie, and the title as per him is The Matrix Resurrections.

Now, this is not the first time we have heard this name being speculated for Matrix 4, WB even refuted it once. But the Twitter handle seems pretty confident in his gossip. He wrote, “THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS screened this afternoon and it is: weird, meta, engrossing, surprisingly funny, and ambitious to a fault. I expect WOM to be wildly mixed but the people who love it will *love* it.”

Talking about Matrix 4, he added, “For the record, even though the invite said “A New Matrix Movie,” the on-screen title is officially THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS done in the same style as RELOADED and REVOLUTIONS.”

This is definitely the work of CLOUD ATLAS Lana Wachowski, not JUPITER ASCENDING Lana Wachowski. — David Manning (@ViewerAnon) June 16, 2021

For the record, even though the invite said "A New Matrix Movie," the on-screen title is officially THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS done in the same style as RELOADED and REVOLUTIONS. — David Manning (@ViewerAnon) June 16, 2021

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Stranger Things 4: Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven Is Unconscious On A Stretcher In New Leaked Picture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube