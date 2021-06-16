With the announcement of Cardi B officially joining the Fast & Furious franchise, fans are simply counting the days left to witness the singing sensation dazzle on screen. As Fast & Furious 9 hits theatres in India soon, the makers have taken the excitement up another level by releasing a small video featuring the pop star where she spills the beans about her character (Leysa) and how she came to be involved with the movie.

In the video, Cardi B says, “Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I’m like, ‘It’s freakin’ Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!’ I like the fact that I’m representing such a powerful, strong woman.” The clip then cuts to Cardi B acting on set and getting geared up for a few of her action-packed scenes in Fast & Furious 9. She adds, “Being around Vin, he’s just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I’m just so excited.”

Vin Diesel had first revealed that Cardi B joined the Fast & Furious 9 cast in October 2019, giving fans a tease of the upcoming news/revelation in an Instagram video featuring the two of them from the sets in the UK.

She also sent out a tweet today sharing her ever-increasing excitement to see the movie, writing, “I can’t wait to watch Fast and furious 9. I haven’t seen my scenes yet! That’s the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in. I’m sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD! Can I get a ALL THE TIME? !!!!”

Fast9 hits the theatre soon! Watch the video here –



