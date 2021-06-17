Can there be anything more adorable than Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever? The innocence in love and the valour when needed made our sentient tree one of the most iconic characters to have walked in the MCU. James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy was no short on an ensemble cast. It manager to limit actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper to recording studios, with the former with only one line. But that doesn’t mean Vim wasn’t able to win fans with his voice.

Though heavily modulated and engineered, every time Vin Diesel spoke through Groot; it was a treat, and fans skipped a beat. But while we all remember our sentient tree, seems like Diesel is already in talks for an exciting project. In his latest interview, Vin has revealed a massive hint towards him returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and we are curious to know more now. Read on to know everything you should know about this most exciting update of the day.

Vin Diesel is right now busy promoting Fast & Furious 9 that hits the screens in the US soon. While on that, he took a moment to excite his fans even more and drop a hint about Groot. As per We Got This Covered, the actor has said that Kevin Feige is excited about a ‘Groot story’. The story as per his quote is an exploration of the sentient tree’s home planet Planet X and talks about his return there.

Vin Diesel said, “If you’re talking to Kevin Feige, you can ask him about the Groot story that he’s excited about; the return to Planet X.”

Now if you check, at this very moment, three projects in Marvel’s lineup are set to have Groot’s presence. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 being the first. A Holiday Special that will be shot alongside being the second. And of course the animated I Am Groot, the cutest of all being the third. Vin Diesel has not confirmed if it is about one of these three or a completely different project.

How excited are you for this? Let us know in the comments section below.

