Fans have been super excited to see Margot Robbie reprise her role as Harley Quinn in the upcoming The Suicide Squad film. If the trailer is anything to go by, the James Gunn superhero film will be packed with loads of action. In a recent interaction, the director was all praises for Robbie.

During the interview, the writer-director also spoke about how Margot inspired him to write a huge action scene for her character, Harley Quinn. Excited to know the details? Scroll below and read all he said.

During a conversation with Associated Press, as part of their summer movie preview, James Gunn spoke about Margot Robbie’s many talents while adding that he appreciated how athletic she is. Talking about how she inspired him to write his biggest action scene for her character in The Suicide Squad, the director-writer said, “She can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything.”

Praising Margot Robbie further, James Gunn continued, “One day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress. She embodies the character. She’s able to do the comedy. She’s able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way.”

Talking about her inspiring him to write his most significant action scene to date, The Suicide Squad director said, “And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around (Robbie’s character) Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favourite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before.”

After reading James Gunn say this, I am even more excited for the Margot Robbie starrer The Suicide Squad to hit screens soon. Besides Robbie, this superhero film also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. It is scheduled to release in UK theatres on July 30, 2021, and in the United States on August 6. The film will also stream on HBO Max.

