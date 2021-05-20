A couple of days ago, all Nick Jonas fans were left saddened when news of him getting injured on the sets of his new show made headlines. While the actor assured his fans that he was doing fine, he also stated that he cracked a rib and has a couple of bumps and bruises from the accident. We now have an update on his health.

During a recent chat, Nick spoke about how he is doing after falling off the bicycle and sustaining one of those “frustrating injuries.” He also spoke about whether or not it will interfere with his hosting gig this Sunday. For those who are unaware, Jonas will be hosting the Billboard Music Awards in just a couple of days.

In a conversation with Jeremy Parsons for PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Nick Jonas opened up about how he feels after cracking his rib and making a trip to the hospital over the weekend. The Sucker singer said, “I’m feeling really good, all things considered.”

Elaborating further on his health, Nick Jonas said, “Day to day the improvement has been great. It’s one of those frustrating injuries because there’s really nothing you can do about it except just wait it out, but could have been a lot worse and I feel very lucky that it was all good in the end.”

He said that he feels great despite suffering this injury during the filming of Olympic Dreams featuring the Jonas Brothers. Nick said, “It was intense but I’m here and I feel great.”

Nick Jonas was then asked if this rib injury will interfere with his hosting gig at the Billboard Music Awards this Sunday. And his reply to Jeremy Parsons was, “Absolutely not.”

While adding that he’s shooting The Voice finale in a couple of days, Nick said. “That’s kind of my attitude about everything: nothing’s going to hold me back.”

That’s the spirit, Nick Jonas! Get well soon.

